Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,970 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

IJH stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

