Whittier Trust Co. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.59.

