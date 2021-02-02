Whittier Trust Co. Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $91,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

