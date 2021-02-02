Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $529.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.