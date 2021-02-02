Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

