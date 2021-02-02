Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 10,810 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

