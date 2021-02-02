Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,138,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $456.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

