Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,419 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,388. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

