Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 39,310 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 568.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

