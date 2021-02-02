Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $554.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.08 and a 200-day moving average of $418.65. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

