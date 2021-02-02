Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

