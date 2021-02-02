Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

