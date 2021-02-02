Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

