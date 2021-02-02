Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Graco news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

