Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.11.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

