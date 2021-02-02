Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38.88 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $8,137,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $7,413,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.