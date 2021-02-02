Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

