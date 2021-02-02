Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 5,312 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

