Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,475 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

CPRT stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

