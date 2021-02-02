Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 11,015 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.