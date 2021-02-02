Whittier Trust Co. Sells 14,569 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

