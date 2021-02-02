Whittier Trust Co. Sells 397 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.