Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day moving average of $205.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

