Wing (WING) Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for $20.02 or 0.00055549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00142765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037113 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,417,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,425 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

