Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

