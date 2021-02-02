Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NYSE:WGO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.25.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
