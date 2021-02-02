WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 4,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWMF. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 726,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 360.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter.

