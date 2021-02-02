Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

