Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

