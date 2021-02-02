Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.