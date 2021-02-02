Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.50

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.50 and traded as high as $181.30. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $179.85, with a volume of 5,069,304 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 194 ($2.53).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.50. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.