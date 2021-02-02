Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading Down 1.1%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10. Approximately 591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

