Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

