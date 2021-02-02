Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.21. 19,906,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 19,971,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock worth $22,613,700. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

