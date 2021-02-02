Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $34.21. 19,906,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 19,971,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.
In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock worth $22,613,700. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
