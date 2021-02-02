World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.38. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.