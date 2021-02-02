World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

