World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

