World Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

