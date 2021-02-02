World Asset Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,800,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

