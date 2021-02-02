World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

