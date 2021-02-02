World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.