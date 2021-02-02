World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

