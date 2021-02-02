World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,397 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

