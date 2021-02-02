World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,668 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,634.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

