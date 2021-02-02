World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,531 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

