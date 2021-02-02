World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

