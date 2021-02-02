WP Advisors LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 391.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.