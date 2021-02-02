WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,390 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.72. 94,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

