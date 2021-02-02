WT Wealth Management Buys 1,849 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 401,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

