WT Wealth Management Buys 600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FedEx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.39. 110,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,294. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

