WT Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 24,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

